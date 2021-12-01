.

Chief Olumide Aderinokun has acted promptly to support traders who were affected by the ghastly fire incident that happened at Lafenwa Market on Sunday.

The People’s Democratic Party chieftain visited the scene of the inferno on Wednesday alongside party leaders where he interacted with the market leaders and victims who lost countless properties.

After he was briefed about the fire incident which started after a fuel-laden truck fell, Chief Aderinokun requested a list of the affected traders which was put together by the market leaders and he later inspected the affected shops in the vicinity.

“I heard about the news when I was in the middle of a business trip and I urgently had to make plans to visit and condole with my people. It is a very sad event,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“We need to act urgently because the festive period is upon us and the affected sellers have families that depend on them.

“My foundation, Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation – already has a plan to start our interest-free loan in Abeokuta North Local Government which include Lafenwa Market but as a result of what happened on Sunday, we will start the project as soon as possible in January.

“In addition, I will give 50 traders who lost a non-refundable worth #50,000 each.”

Chief Aderinokun’s support package did not go without gratitude and prayers from the market leaders and the traders.

Earlier this year, the Aderinokun Foundation commissioned a borehole project in the Lafenwa market to support the people in the environs with easy access to potable water.



