..says Cultists, fraudsters will never graduate from the institution.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University,Malete in Moro local government area of the state, Professor Mohammed Akanbi,SAN has said that university is strictly for academic learning, that any student found wanting in Cultism or antisocial behaviour would always be expelled from school.

He therefore challenged parents and guardians to endeavour to give their wards home training ,and ensured that they are disciplined,otherwise they would be added to other nuisance in the society.

Professor Akanbi said this on Monday in his address at the press conference on the activities of the 8th and 9th Convocation ceremonies of the university that will take off on Wednesday.

The senior lawyer who said the institution in the last two sessions, expelled no fewer than 87 students for alleged antisocial

behaviour said he will not hesitate to expel any student found wanting in academic activities.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the students were expelled for alleged nvolvement in examination malpractices, drug abuse, internet fraud,

robbery and others.

He said,”I will not graduate any student that is involved in Cultism, internet fraud,robbery and other antisocial vices. That is how people that are thugs and criminals find their way into our National Assembly. I won’t forgive myself in many years to come if I see any of my graduates in such characters.

“The time to discourage such is now,its better failed students are sent out to add to the nuisance in the society than to turn them out as graduates. University is strictly for academic learning, parents and guardians must play their roles and ensure that their wards are trained at home.

“Kwara state University has zero tolerance for

indiscipline and misconduct. All cases of indiscipline are

investigated and appropriate punitive measures are taken against students found guilty of such offence. This is to ensure that the few bad eggs among students do no contaminate the decent ones.

“Between 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions a total of 87 students were expelled from the university. Their expulsion followed

investigation and establishment of their guilt by the Students

Disciplinary Committee.”

Prof Akanbi also urged the Federal Government and National Universities Commission (NUC) to formulate policies that make it mandatory for all students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria to live on campus.

“Students are also vulnerably exposed to antisocial influences which are inimical to their health and academic career. Exposure to negative influence outside the university campus is majorly responsible for the involvement of some students in internet fraud, substance abuse and

other untoward crimes.

“My administration is working very hard to reverse this trend.

Accommodation greater percentage of our students in the university campus is one of the ways we envisage will solve the challenge,” he said.

The university boss also alleged that some commercial transporters“are serving as couriers for the sale and distribution of illicit

drugs on the campus.”

On the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 convocation ceremonies, the professor of business law said that “in total, we are graduating 6,620 students at this convocation, 3,864 for the 2019/2020 session and 2,756 for the 2020/2021 session.

“In addition, we are graduating 321 students for higher degrees in the 2019/2020 session and 96 in the 2020/2021 session. Among our first degree graduands, 96 made first class.”