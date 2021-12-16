By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed has been conferred with Best Rector of the year 2021 award by Stardom Global TV.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mallam AbdulKadir Yunus made available to journalists in ilorin on Wednesday.

According to the statement,the organisers of the award while conferring the award at Sheraton hotel, Abuja, explained that the award was not a nominated one but was uniquely done through electronic public poll.

According to statement “the organisers, subject all Nigerian Polytechnic Rectors to public poll for public views and the Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic polled the highest number of votes .

“We did not selected nor nominated him, but the generality of the public voted for him based on his tracks of achievements.

“The Rector has performed wonderfully well within the two years of assumption of office, and this caused his popularity among Nigerians. “

The statement noted that the Rector ,Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed while receiving the award, said he dedicated the award to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman for creating enabling environment to achieve the feats.

The Rector also expressed profound appreciation to members of the management team for their support always.