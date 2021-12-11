By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Kwara State Government has tasked representatives of the state in the 5th Assembly of the Nigerian Youth Parliament to use the platform to strengthen national unity and development.

This is contained in a short statement posted on the verified handles of Kwara State Government on Friday,

The three representatives are Hon. Ibraheem Abdullateef (Kwara Central); Hon. Adefila Ifeoluwa (Kwara South); and Abubakar Saddiq Buhari (Kwara North).

Nigerian Youth Parliament is a Legislative and Development Institution established by the then President Umaru Musa Ya’Adua in 2008 to promote inclusion and development of young Nigerians in leadership and governance, empowering them as an intermediary body between the government and the Nigerian youths.

The government in the statement also expressed readiness to support them as young leaders to realise their potentials and agenda for youth development.

The statement reads,”We congratulate the Kwara State Representatives in the 5th Assembly of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) and wish them all the very best.

“As an administration at the forefront of youth empowerment and gender inclusion, we will give them all the support we can, to encourage them as young leaders in their quest for growth and development.

“We urge them to make the most of this platform to strengthen national unity, love, peace, and development,”

The 5th Assembly of the Nigerian Youth Parliament was inaugurated on Wednesday on the approval of Hon. Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare after a four-day lecture/ sitting at the senate arm of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The Parliament also elected Dr Azeezat Yishawu (Lagos West), the first female speaker, and Peter Samuel Aye (FCT), Deputy Speaker as presiding officers.

The Parliament will be in place for the next two years, driving policies and engagements with government and other stakeholders for the agenda of youths in politics, governance, and enterprise in Nigeria.