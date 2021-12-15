.

Wazzy records is a household name in Uganda as their lead artist Dikenwosi Francis with his stage name Kingz keeps getting massive airplay as he keeps dropping hits.

Kingz has been referred to as the next big thing to watch out for in the entertainment industry.

Wazzy records were officially launched in 2019 and by 2020 Kingz released his first single under the label titled “One race one colour.”

Kingz has been working hard on different projects featuring a couple of East Africa artists. In 2021 he officially dropped an EP titled “Lagos To Kampala” which has been receiving good airplay and a lot of downloads online.



Below are songs on the EP

1: Spiritual vibe ( into)

2: Midnight call-single

3: Ben and Pause ft Karole Kasita

4: Prayer Request Ft

OGA Network

5: sugar FT Fik Fameica

Kingz was Born on the 8th of October 1992 in the big city of Agbor in Delta state Nigeria with 7 siblings

Francis started his entertainment career as a dancer. Has a child he was referred to as the local Michael Jackson singing and dancing celebrities songs while entertaining neighbours and family. He was no stranger to crowds as his mother is a politician this he says this helped him build his love for people and a heart to give back to society.

His love for dance and music continued in secondary school at staff model secondary school Agbor although he was very focused on his education he started performing as a professional dancer. Has furthered his education in Auchi polytechnic where he accomplished his goal when he proudly bagged his ND

2013 was a turning point for kingz as he took the bull by the horns where he began writing and recording his music professionally.

In 2019 he started his own label Wazzy records.

Vanguard News Nigeria