The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said the report detailing how hundreds of military, security personnel and others were killed within one year in the country clearly indicated that Nigeria has become failed state.

The said report by a research and intelligence firm, SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence, which examined combatant attacks in the period of Q4 2020 and Q3 2021 had indicated that 322 Police officers, 642 soldiers were killed within the said period. It also stated that 1,989 bandits, 973 Boko Haram members were killed within same period including 290 cultists, 129 vigilantes, 100 IPOB members.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu in his reaction to the report Thursday in Makurdi said it was unfortunate to have that number of people killed in one year in a country.

He said: “This number may be only those that were reported. It is unacceptable, because even in war time, such numbers are never killed in countries that know what they are doing.

“It clearly shows that Nigeria is a failed state and it is unfortunate. Our military are being undermined. Just simple technology like the drone to protect them from ambush are not provided for them.

“So our police and military are being killed in their numbers. Our vigilante are equally being killed in the same manner. There are testimonies from troops who were told that they should not be killing Boko Haram any how.



“And the technique they use is that our troops stay at a place waiting for this people to attack and only to repel them. That is why we lost so many soldiers, so many vigilante and security personnel and it is unacceptable.

“The government should stop playing games with the lives of Nigerians. The primary responsibility of government as provided in our constitution is the provision of security and welfare for the people. The government has failed in providing security for the people.

“This government should understand that the kind of protests that the people are holding which the government is using security to stop in Abuja and others parts of the North is enough reason they should cover their faces in shame because a government which has failed like this one should not stop Nigerians from telling the world the truth that this government has failed.

“So these figures are unacceptable and we should not allow this to move into 2022. This government should either change or let them give way to people who can run the country better.”

