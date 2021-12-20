…Promises to do his best to support bereaved constituents

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Uba Sani(APC) Kaduna central has declared that his heart is bleeding for the 38 people murdered in cold blood by bandits in his Giwa Local Government constituency.

The lawmaker, who was visibly saddened ,said in a statement that the latest attacks and the loss of 38 innocent lives was an affront that must be “decisively dealt with by security agents” .

He declared a commitment to do whatever is possible to take care of all the bereaved families in the constituency.

“I feel the pain of the bereaved families. I extend my sincere condolences to them. I have also instructed my field officers to rush needed assistance to them. I am determined to do all that is necessary to fully support the bereaved families and the villages in Giwa where these enemies of humanity have been showing their evil hands,” he said.

Describing the gruesome murder as “the bloodiest” of all attacks on Giwa Local Government by the murderous terrorists, as heartless, he bemoaned how lives and property of innocent villagers were mercilessly destroyed, namely in Ruheya, Kauran Pawa, Marke and Idasu Gari villages of Giwa Local Government.

“I urge security forces to take this latest act as an affront and deal decisively with these inhuman and blood thirsty elements laying siege to our people and communities.”

“Take the battle to them. Give them no breathing space. They don’t belong to a civilized society like ours”, he said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the victims and grant them Aljanah Firdaus.