Kidnappers have demanded the sum of five million naira as ransom in order to release four students of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka and five others kidnapped along Abraka-Eku road on Sunday.

The names of the students kidnapped are Arogbo Harriet Seyifunmi, Azunobi Prosper, Miracle Etavbwobor Robert, who are all 500 level students of the department of SLT Chemistry and Adegor Aghogho Hapiness, a 500 level student of Electrical Engineering. They all wrote their final exams recently.

The identities of the other five victims are yet to be unravelled.

Describing the Incidence as “the alarming abduction of students” of the university, the Student Union Government of the institution in a press release on Tuesday, said: “it is very shameful to the state government and Security Agencies that they have done nothing to stop the recent attacks on students and citizens, after reports and official complains have been made about the Eku-Abraka expressway.”

DELSU SUG called on the Government of Delta State “to wake up, develop and deploy new strategies to deal with insecurity and kidnapping in the State, especially the recent kidnappings along Abraka-Eku expressway,” adding that the lives of students in the institution are in danger.

“However, we urge all delsuites to remain calm and not endanger the lives of the kidnapped persons, as we are doing all we can to rescue the abducted students. We are in constant communication with the Police department and state DSS, and we are working together with them to save the abducted students in the shortest time possible,” the statement added.