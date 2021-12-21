Nigerian Union Of Teachers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Ekiti State, Mr. Oke Emmanuel, has dismissed the report making the round in the state that Ekiti teachers were contributing N500 each to secure the release of their colleagues, Mrs Omoniyi who was kidnapped in Ikole-Ekiti last Sunday

Omoniyi, a teacher at St Paul’s Primary School, Ikole-Ekiti was said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen along Ayebode road last Sunday.

The NUT Chairman, who described the rumour as fake news, disclosed that only a few set of teachers, who were her colleagues in Ikole local government, decided to raise the ransom for her release by asking friends and associates to contribute the said amount.

Emmanuel, pointed out that neither did government nor union mandated the teachers to contribute any money but out of their own magnanimity decided to do so.

The NUT Chairman, Ekiti however said that government is on top of the matter and restless to save the situation, saying security agencies have been contacted on the matter.

The NUT Chairman, said that he got the information through the chairperson, Ikole branch, Mrs. L.O. Longer, of the ugly incident that the kidnappers were demanding N50 million ransom.

“It’s a rumour, nobody asked Ekiti teachers to contribute money, it’s not real, it’s fake news”

In a telephone conversation with the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, yesterday, ASP Sunday Abutu, said nobody has reported to the police, not any family members on the incident.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, a teacher in Ikole branch, Mrs. Omoniyi, with some other passengers were abducted by kidnappers along Ayebode-Ekiti road. The kidnappers were said to be demanding for ransom to be paid.