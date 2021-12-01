•Removes two coordinators from office

•suspects arrested confessed that the workers have been killed, buried

By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Tuesday suspended all civil servants from Effium community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspension of the workers came as a result of the unabated security challenges facing the war-torn community, which recently snowballed into the abduction of five construction workers in the area.

The Governor stated this in Abakaliki during a Peace Meeting organised by the state’s founding fathers, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, among others.

Umahi said that though the perpatrators of the killings and destruction in the area were funded from outside, some stakeholders of the affected community within the state, also have a hand in funding such crime.

“The coordinators of the two development centres from the area are hereby removed from office while salaries of permanent secretries from the area are suspended.”

He said that he will approach the state House of Assembly on the way forward concerning the position of the Chairman of the Council and the two House of Assembly members from the area.

According to him, the government cannot sit and watch them receiving salaries which goes in sponsoring killings and destruction of the peopels properties.

“Recently, five construction workers on the state’s ring road which passes through the area were killed by unknown people and these workers who know nothing about the crisis were here to help the state.”

He said that the suspects arrested over the incident confessed that the workers have been killed and buried and the government in pacifying the affected families, sought to know the location of where they were buried.

“The hoodlums ambushed the security team who went to the area and officers have been reportedly killed or missing.

Umahi then directed stakeholders from the area to handle the issue within seven days or attract severe actions from the federal government.

“My hands are tied on the matter as I swore to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Rev. Father Abraham Nwali, South East Zonal Chaiman of CAN of the Chrit Asjcjatk of Nigerithe, urged stakeholders in the state to check the effects of hard drugs especially ‘mkprummiri’ on the youths due to its negative effects on their actions.