By Gabriel Olawale

A luxury real estate company, Kerae Homes Limited has expressed concerned over increasing cases of house deficit in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State due to unprecedented development going on.

Speaking during the launch of Hamlet Apartments, Managing Director of the company, Mr. Peter Elendu said that over the past five years, a lot of concentration in the area was on buying and selling of lands but beyond that there are serious house deficit in Ibeju Lekki at the moment.

“According to Naira Matrix, the activities of SMEs in Ibeju Lekki around Free Trade Zone have increased by 40 percent while a lot of expatriate working in the area are spending lot of time coming from uptown to offices in Ibeju Lekki while most organisations in the area want their staff to live in that location.

“It is as a result of these among others that Kerae Homes is introducing Hamlet Apartments where people can live in and feel that luxury and exclusivity they desire. Hamlet Apartments is in four floors and mixture of one bedroom, two bedrooms and three bedrooms with several features such as elevator, 24 hours’ power supply among others.”

Corroborating his views, the Director of Marketing, Nigel Ojji said that Hamlet Apartments is joining the portfolio of estates they are managing, “we have Bayline Estate, Bijou Estate, Sereno Estate which are all full service luxury Homes.

“We pride ourselves in our unwavering commitment to delivering quality building projects. Lands with authentic verifiable documents, and topnotch customer service to all our clients. Our keen interest in proving sustainable business practices and excellent result is what makes us exceptional.

“As a company with America background, we don’t trade quality for profit. Our focus is to add value. We express luxury and exclusivity. Our focus is not much on profit because it is part of product that showcase to the market what we stand for. People that have

In term of price, we put it in dollar due to lack of stability in naira because we want to be consistent with our clients when the issue of price is discussed. Also we have people both in Nigeria and abroad that subscribe to our estates.

He said the Hamlet Apartments building will be in two phase, “the first phase will be ready October 2022 while the timeline for completion of second phase will be 2023.

“Hamlet Apartments is on 10.5 hectares of land and our neighborhood are Lacampine resort, International Cargo Airport, Dangote Refinery, Dangote Fertilizer among other manufacturing companies in the area”