Award winning actress, Kehinde Bankole is set to fill Africa’s biggest female shoes in the never before told story of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.



In honor of the unforgettable first female political leader, women’s rights activist, educator and mother of the renowned Kuti dynasty and Afro beat legend Fela. “Funmilayo: “the lioness of Lisabi” unofficial title biopic will be made by theatre and film director Bolanle Austen peters.

One of the biggest honour of a young Nigerian actress is to fill the large shoes of the unbeatable Funmilayo Ransom Kuti and Kehinde sure fits the bill.

The similar diastema aside, Kehinde Bankole has proven to turn even the simplest stories to a most enjoyable and valuable piece of art. It is a double delight as the story is told in the company of one of her most admired senior colleagues, veteran actress Joke Silva who plays funmilayo in her later days alongside Kehinde.

The impressive cast list includes other outstanding actors and the children and grandchildren of the Kuti family!

On how she feels about clinching the role, the “October 1” actress said : “Playing this role is a message to awaken a part of me that I always try to suppress, In many ways than one, my personality traits and character is similar to what the visionary chief Funmilayo Ransome Kuti stood for during her lifetime. I detest injustice and corruption and this is indeed a deep and very personal call to me to do more in my fight for the underprivileged and to continue to speak up. Playing this role would educate the younger generation about heroines like Funmilayo Ransome Kuti and fulfilling their life dreams and purposes”. she said.