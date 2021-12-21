.

Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Okemmor Tilije, has called on the people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency to keep hope alive in their service to God and humanity as he greets the people of Ndokwa nation at Christmas wishing them a fulfilled Yuletide season.

Tilije, a seasoned politician and philanthropist, in his greetings to his Ndokwa people at Christmas, made this known in a press statement made available to selected media platforms on Tuesday, noted that, although the times have been so hard that, “God in His infinite mercy has kept his people alive and doing well irrespective of the prevailing global economic meltdown stressing that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Christened: “Special Message to My People” Chief Tilije, who held the fort as the Commissioner for Water Resources at the inception of the Governor (Senator) Ifeanyi Okowa, administration, stated that he owes the people of Delta state particularly Ndokwa nation a duty of love and service to them as he expressed gratitude for what he described as enormous love and support he enjoys from his Ndokwa people right from time immemorial adding that his service to the people is his own way of life as he wished them a merry christmas and joyous new year.

“Christmas,” the PDP chieftain noted, “is a season to show and give love to humanity and that, as humans, “God’s love for us is immeasurable because only the living celebrates this season which is why it is incumbent on me to greet my people especially this Yuletide.”

Generally described as Commissioner extraordinaire by his followers, Tilije called on the people of Delta State to keep faith in the current administration of Dr Okowa, saying the governor is unrelenting in his efforts at bequeathing a legacy of service, security of lives and property, even development and growth to the citizens maintaining that a governor is a good-hearted man desirous of seeing the people happy at all times saying; his love for the people and the state accounted for why he has chosen to embark on life-changing projects for which he noted that posterity will judge the governor aright.

To Ndokwa people, Tilije, who was recently declared the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ukwani Local Government Area of the state said, they should keep the flag of hope and positive vibes alive adding that the peoples’ support for the PDP in the past and now was not misplaced as he assured that the people will smile at the fullness of time on account of the governor’s readiness to pull a surprise in addition to all the developmental strides he had exuded in the past.

“There’s no development without peace,” Tilije said, “the people should sustain their peaceful disposition to the government and fellow citizens adding that not even opposition in the state can dispute the developmental strides of the PDP administration as he call on all and sundry to rally support for the governor who he described in glowing terms adding that the administration needs the support of all citizens.”

“As far as the PDP is concerned, there’s no opposition in the State and this we have seen in the overwhelming and sustained support from the citizens being enjoyed by the government in the state. The people are in the realisation that our government is peopled by seasoned technocrats, politicians with credible credentials and impeccable integrity, professionals and astute personalities.

“I am are calling on opposition elements, if any, to open their minds and psyche to see the good works the Okowa administration is doing in the state and join hands to make it greater rather than engaging in whimsical prevarications against the administration. Deltans know the best and that’s what the administration owes the people – quality service delivery at all times. The people of Delta state are thankful to Okowa’s government for coming to power at the time it did,” the award-winning financial expert maintained.

