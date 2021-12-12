By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Some residents of Kebbi State have reacted angrily over the recent adjournment case of former emir of Gwadu Almustapha Haruna Jokolo.

Mustapha Bello of shiyar sarakuna in Birnin kebbi said that, what the apex did was unprecedented in the history of civil case like that of the former of emir of Gwandu. According to him something is really fishy “I think the government is simply not interested in doing the case, the constant and annoying adjournments cast doubt as to the sincerity of the apex court on the case, it used to be six or seven months but now its up to a year which is ridiculous to say the least.

A resident Maryam Dan Tani said that, the apex court no doubt is dancing to some strong tunes who are hell bent on frustrating the former emir to give up the case he won from the lower court to high and court of appeal ” I like his courage he is a great fighter I urge him never to wind down until they come out clear to say they will not do justice to his case, we are behind him and we will support him she said.

Another resident who don’t his name on print said that, apex court is being controlled by some powerful persons who are opposed to Jokolo’s return to royal seat but God will put them to shame.

Recall that, Almustapha Haruna Jokolo was deposed during the government of former president Olusegun Obasanjo while Senator Adamu Alieru was the governor of kebbi, Jokolo was summarily stripped of his royal seat without cogent reason and was sent to Nassarawa state as banishment.

The former emir first won his case where his banishment was cancelled and monies were awarded to him for illegal deposition and banishment, the court also held that Jokolo was abducted not removed.

Emir Jokolo is in court with Kebbi state government to reclaim what the Court referred to as stolen throne up till the recent adjournment to November 2023 by the apex court amid several adjournments.

