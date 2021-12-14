By Haruna Aliyu

The National Board for technical education (NBTE) has approved the accreditation of all the courses being offered by college of nursing Kebbi state.

The confirmation was given by the provost of the college Malam Murtala Muhammad in a chat with vanguard, according to him, the accreditation came after the visit of the officials of NBTE who found the courses and staff strength of the nursing college worthy of accreditation.

Accredited courses include nursing, midwifery and post basic of nursing currently being run by the college.

The provost who denied rumours of inadequate classes said that recently 3 block of classroom were built in the college to accommodate more students in the college ” government is doing its best and we are doing much too at our own end to ensure the success of the college and students he said.

On successes recorded under him, he said they are too numerous but a whole lot has been achieved since he came on board, he stressed that, his thrust of action is to transform the college to meet National and global standard of nursing care and services.

Murtala who downplayed the proliferation of private colleges of nursing said that, they don’t pose any threat to public college of nursing as nurses are in short supply globally the demand for nurses continues because they are never enough Murtala said.