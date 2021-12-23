Kazeem Bello-Osagie

Kazeem Bello-Osagie, Edo Pride, Osaru Obaseki,Helen Izore and others have heaped plaudits on the Best Of Edo Awards.

According to them, celebrating and honouring role models based on merit have gone a long way in boosting nation-building efforts.

They spoke at the Best of Edo Award event Award held at the Emporium Event Centre JBS Estate, Benin City.

Kazeem Bello-Osagie, CEO Edo Pride, recipients at the just organised Best of Edo Award event, thanked and congratulated the organizers of the Best of Edo Award for giving acknowledgment to distinguished Edo sons and daughters.

According to the Head of Publicity TeamBOEA21,“This award ceremony stands out in profile and reputation as one of the leading awards ceremonies in the state. It is untainted and merit-based.” “Let me quickly appreciate one man who is very passionate, hardworking, dedicated to assignment, humble, and innovative. He is open to new ideas and dreams big, Mr. Paul Ofoni for recognizing our eminent sons and daughters both at home and in diaspora and corporate organisations for their contribution(s) to the growth and development of our dear state.

Paul Ofoni who is the President Walkfront African Network Entertainment Agency, initiator and CEO Best of Edo Award expresses satisfaction of turnout at the event and the level of acceptance the brand has gotten so far at its 4th year. “What we are seeing now is a vision that’s tamed with hard work, commitment, dedication to objectives. The brand is gaining acceptance day by day because of its credibility and the standard we have set for the brand. Of course, we can’t be all perfect but we are sure of being on the right track”.

“We have come this far with a good success story from team setup, advisory committee, planning crew, nominations, screening process and of course the award plaques itself so far that we can only but improve and get better. We appreciate the endorsement received so far from reputable corporate and traditional institutions”

“ We will keep reaching out to organisations and well-meaning individuals and of course the government through their agencies to seek collaborations to make each edition better and worth attending. Best of Edo Award is very credible, untainted, no solicitation, not an honour for sale, it is purely on merit.

“There is great value in appreciating the performance. It provides a great impetus for awardees to do even more”

The 4th edition of the Best of Edo Award 2021 received the highest nominations so far since its inception in 2018 with about 105 nominations across various sectors, With thorough and diligent screening 32 recipients were selected with attention given to the youth and the creative Industry to complement the theme for this year’s edition “CREATIVITY”.

Edo Pride, Chief Sam Igbe, Late Sunny Okosun, Mercy Aigbe, Amb. Efex Iyamu, Mrs Helen Eki Izore, Edo pikin, Hon Madiba, Bar Samuel Ihensekhien, Fregene, Osarumwnse Iyamu, Amb. Enoma Kelvin, Amb. Edogun Marvin, Engr. Kelvin Efe Iyamu,

Sean Efosa, Joan Paul amongst others were listed for this year’s award.