Masari

Katsina State Government has ordered the restoration of telecom services in the 13 local government areas hitherto affected by banditry.

Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Security Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that the directive was sequel to the relative peace being recorded in the affected council areas.

ALSO READ: You’re too in a hurry whenever in Lagos, S’West — Akande tells Buhari

NAN recalls that the state government had, in September, ordered the removal of the network in the 13 council areas mostly affected by banditry.

The local government areas are: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Kurfi, Danmusa, Dutsin-Ma, Kankara, Matazu, Musawa, Funtua, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Bakori, Danja and Malumfashi.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria