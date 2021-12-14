CREDIT | chelseafc.com

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea duo of N’Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah have returned to full training for the London side after sitting out for a couple of weeks due to knee and hamstring problems respectively.

Thomas Tuchel was handed the boost ahead of Thursday’s visit of Everton. Both players have been regular starters this season and have also found the back of the net.

Kante last featured in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League home victory against Juventus in November while Chalobah’s was the 2-1 league victory over Watford.

Lukaku who has played fringe roles since his return will also hope to feature against his former side led by a former Chelsea coach, Rafa Benitez. The Toffees are currently struggling at the bottom half of the table having recorded just one win in their last ten matches – a 2-1 triumph against Arsenal.

Chelsea occupies the third position as they continue to chase a title they last won in the 2016/17 season.

