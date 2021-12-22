Kano Pillars Volleyball Club, on Tuesday defeated the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) 3-0 to win the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

Kano Pillars beat NSCDC in all three sets (32-30, 25-20, and 25-21) to show their supremacy over their rival.

In a post-match chat with newsmen, Musa Baba, coach of Kano Pillars Volleyball Club thanked God for the victory in the match played at the indoor hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

“We couldn’t have made it without God. I also thank Ibrahim Galadima, Executive Chairman, Kano State Sports Commission, who had been the brain behind this victory.

“Last year we came second and I promised that 2021 will be our year and that’s what we have witnessed.

“The most difficult games we played were against the Chief of Army Staff team. We beat them 3-0 in the first game and they defeated us 2-3 in the second phase.

“The easiest game we played was the final match against Civil Defence. It has always been easy for Kano Pillars to beat Civil Defence; this is not the first time,’’ he said.

He commended the President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod, for reviving the sport.

“I give kudos to our president; the man is extremely wonderful; he put everything together to ensure that this league held.

“We have the Division One, the Premier League and after this, we are introducing Division Two.

“We are witnesses to how fast volleyball is developing in Nigeria and by next year we are also going to bring some incentives into this sport,’’ he said

Galadima said the Federation needed to set the pace for the sport in country before going for sponsorship.

“The reason why we haven’t really reached out to corporate and private people is that we want to package the game first.

“I believe that by next season we shall write for corporate and private sponsorships,’’ he said.

Also speaking with newsmen, NSCDC coach, Samuel Ajayi, commended his players and said they fought well for the trophy.

“Kudos to Kano Pillars that won the 2021 league; kudos to them they fought for it right from Day One.

“We beat them in the First Phase, but they beat us at the finals; it’s not a big deal.

“They have emerged as the champion and definitely we will come in the next season to come and fight for the championship again,’’ he said.

Ajayi said the NSCC would re-strategise preparatory to the next edition of the league.

“I believe what happened to us now is a big lesson; we can’t be there forever. At least for more than 10 years now, we have been there.

“A lot of our players are on the injury list which I have been managing and that’s really what cost us the game,’’ he said.

Emmanuel Okeke of NSCDC received the award for the Most Valuable Player in the men’s category.

Helen Imeh of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) received the Most Valuable Player for the women’s category.

Kano Pillars finished first place, NSDCD took second place while Nigeria Custom finished third place.

In the female category, NSCDC finished in the first position, the Nigeria Custom Service ended second place while Chief of Army Staffs took the third place.

A total of 17 teams, 10 male and seven female participated in the league.

