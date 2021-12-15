.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Chairman, Kano State Social Protection Technical Working Group, Awwal Sanda has said that the state government is according the social protection policy implementation utmost priority and so, it is not leaving any stone unturned towards ensuring smooth implementation of the policy in order to address vulnerability, poverty and other social problems bedevilling the state.

Sanda who doubles as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Planning and Budget, stated this at the end of a 3-day reviewing of the Monitoring and Evaluation framework for implementation of the SP policy in Kano state.

Recall that the state had initially committed 10 per cent of its annual budget allocations to the implementation of the social protection policy in the state.

The Permanent Secretary said the M&E framework developed was to ensure that targets for the program were achieved as at when due.

“The major beneficiaries of the SP programs are the youths, women, children and Persons with Disabilities. And you will agree with me that engaging the youths is very important as they are in their most productive years, SP can harness this and bring about increased productivity and economic growth.

“So the government has realized this and it’s given all the necessary attention. We are working towards addressing the vulnerability of our people by helping them become resilient to livelihood shocks through the implementation of the social protection policy.

“And here we have brainstormed and developed a workable Monitoring and Evaluation framework. We had to see to it that the framework is SMART.

“Through the use of the M&E framework as a tool, we can be able to access whether we are on track or not in order to know the next line of action,” the Chairman, Sanda however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria