Kano APC Crisis deepens as Fayemi, Badaru back Shekarau against Ganduje

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The crisis rocking the Kano state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC took a new twist Saturday as Governors Kayode Fayemi and Abubakar Badaru of Ekiti and Jigawa states aligned with Senator Ibrahim Shekarau against the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The duo had at a ceremony addressed the state chairman of the Shekarau faction Ahmadu Haruna Zago (Danzago) as the chairman of the Kano State chapter of the APC.

At a public lecture marking the 21st anniversary of Mambayya House, Bayero University’s Centre for Democratic Studies, Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Badaru recognized Zago as the state chairman of the party.

Although Governor Ganduje was not present at the event, his associates were fully in the hall.

READ ALSO: The anatomy of the parallel APC national exco

While Zago is aligned to the Shekarau faction, the Governor Ganduje faction has Abdullahi Abbas as its chairman.

Mid last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja had recognized the Shekarau group as the authentic faction of the APC in Kano.

However, it was the first time since the October 18 factional Kano state congress that senior member of the party or governor would confer legitimacy on Zago.

Following his recognition by the Abuja Court last Tuesday, hoodlums on Thursday ransacked the campaign office of Senator Barau Jibrin, one of the notable chieftains aligned to the Shekarau faction.

The Shekarau faction had since despatched a petition to the Inspector General of Police seeking a probe of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria