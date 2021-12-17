By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Transparency and Accountability has thrown its weight behind the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin over allegation sod budget padding, saying political disagreements in Kano state must not be used to rubbish the Senate.

Two groups, Guidance of Democracy and Development Initiative GDDI and Partners for Legislative Agenda in Nigeria PLAN, had on Thursday staged a protest at the National Assembly, seeking the sack of Sen. Jibrin as Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

However, at the protest on Friday, spokesperson of the coalition, Comrade Sunday Attah particularly faulted those he termed “some miscreants” allegedly hired and sponsored by agents of the Kano state government to accuse Senator Jibrin of padding the budget.

The coalition noted: “It is on record that Senator Barau Jibrin alongside his colleagues worked hard to deliver the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari agenda of returning the nation budgetary system to January – December budget cycle.

“Nigerians are happy with this great feat achieved by these credible Nigerians, which has no doubt brought transparency and accountability to our budget system.

“We make bold to say that under the distinguished leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin, the padding of budgets has become a thing of the past and transparency, openness and accountability is the order of the day.

“It is on this note that we wish to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin and we urge him to stay focused and continue to do his work for the betterment of the country and should not allow himself to be intimidated by hired urchins and political detractors.”