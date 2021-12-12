Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO – No fewer than 100 auxiliary staff and authorities of the Kano State Consumer Protection Council were locked up in a logger head over alleged termination of their services and salary stoppage.

The auxiliary staff led by Hayat A Yusuf, and Usman Rabiu Muhammad, Chairman and Secretary respectively, in a petition addressed to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje accused the Council’s Managing Director, General Idris Bello Dambazau (retd) of relieving them of their jobs without prior any reasons.

READ ALSOFinance Bill 2022: Nigerians not required to provide TIN to operate bank account – Presidency

They appealed to the Governor to as a matter of urgency intervene by constituting a committee to wade into the matter.

They explained that the new henchman have stopped their monthly stipend over the past 3 months.

The volunteers said “we were part of the success story of the council, illicit drug depot were discovered and activities of drug barons brought to a standstill by us.

“We are the foot soldiers, we did our best as a patriot to rid the state of unwholesome drugs. We spent 8 months before we were unveiled by HE publicly with 10k monthly stipend.

“Suddenly, we were disengaged without any reason provided. This violate the Sec. 16, 17, sub section 1,2, and 3 of the enabling law that established the Council recognized the volunteers. We want to believe the Governor is not aware of the decision.”

In a swift reaction, the Managing Director, Gen. Idris Danbazau (retd) said the council decided to downsize the auxiliary staff because he was handicapped as a result of funds to pay the allowance.

“I inherited 100 of them (volunteer staff) and they were being paid N1 million. Meanwhile, my predecessor, left N400,000 in the purse of the council. This sum is also meant for repairing it operational vehicle, funding of operation etc.

“So what I did was to downsize their number to that I can sustain. 40 of them were retained. In doing that I took those who don’t have other job doing and who are consistently coming to work. Because some of them had another work doing elsewhere and so they only come to collect the allowance.

“So I am not owing them anything. They have not done any work for me. So they worked for the previous person and not me.

“This is the reason why I screened them. And I have authority to do so. The council has the mandate to take volunteer and disengage them.

“I resumed work 1st September and I screened them 1st to end of August. So they didn’t work for me,” Gen. Danbazau (retd) however said.

Recall that Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had in April publicly unveiled the 100 volunteers who were mostly degree holders as support staff to the council with 10, 000 monthly stipend.