Kaduna State’s 4-day workweek and Nigeria’s constitutional reform

BY its decision to opt-out of the five-day workweek, Kaduna State is quietly rewriting, if not throwing out of the window outright, the country’s constitutional order.

Even if the five-day workweek is not clearly spelt out in the Nigerian Constitution, there is no doubt that the implementation of a four-day work week in Kaduna State would in some way be affected if not restricted by the five-day workweek operated in the rest of the country.

In other words, the change in the work week in Kaduna could and should be a constitutional matter like other issues that come under the rubric of restructuring that have exercised Nigerians North and South of the country.

It ought not to be a matter for Kaduna State to decide all alone if we are to go by the argument of those who have tied virtually all matters of political reform or restructuring to the Constitution.

Perhaps the reason the move in Kaduna has not elicited widespread attention or alarm in other parts of the country is simply that it came from a governor or a part of the country that has not for a very long time (not since the first coup of January 1966) been in the lead of those calling for the break-up or restructuring of the country.

But this does not make its action in this instance any less revolutionary in terms of its implication for and alignment with calls for power to devolve, as it should in a so-called federal set-up, from the centre to other constituent parts of the country.

In other words, the change in the work week from five to four days since December 1 in Kaduna State should be recognised for what it is – a structural, constitutional or political reform – call it by whatever name.

It is of a kind with similar calls, in other parts of the Southern states, that have sent ‘federalists’ in Abuja and elsewhere reaching for their guns, determined to save the country from an imagined dismemberment where they are not telling the rest of us that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, recently did.

When, during the June 12, 1993 debacle, a court sat late into the night to give a ruling, allegedly, by candle light to declare that that year’s election could not go ahead before the electoral commission finally made clear that the electoral calendar was protected by law (a decree) – until the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, came out to say this, Nigerians thought the decision of the late Justice Bassey Ikpeme postponing the election was fraudulent by the fact of when it was obtained not to mention how it was obtained.

A hypothetical case then in the face of what has happened in Kaduna: If a judge sitting in Kaduna, following the new four-day work week, makes an ex-parte order, as is increasingly the case in Nigeria, say, on a disputed presidential election, well after noon on a Friday or any of the other days that the new arrangement in Kaduna says could be taken as work-free, what could that mean for a litigant in any other part of the country who contests the validity of such order on grounds of when it was made?

By opting for a four-day work week, Kaduna State under Governor Nasir el- Rufai is testing the limits of our federal system as a constitutional imperative.

The question then is how should this matter be viewed in the light of how similar demands for reforms have been responded to in other parts of the country? What are the motivations for the change in Kaduna and how does it stand against calls for ‘fiscal’ and other forms of federalism in Nigeria and how Abuja under President Muhammadu Buhari or the All Progressives Congress, APC, has responded to these calls?

We may leave out for the moment the calls for secession by organisations like the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, or the Yoruba Nation of Sunday Adeyemo, which many, especially north of the Niger River, might consider rather extreme.

But what should we make of benign, commonsensical calls for states to be able to decide something as basic as the kind of police department (not force) they want or whether or not they could outlaw open grazing which some wilfully misconstrue as an attempt at structural reform and, therefore, claim interferes with their right to move or live in any part of the country as Nigerians?

The argument for the change to a four-day week has been clearly articulated by the Kaduna State government. Among other objectives, it is intended to boost productivity, improve government claims, work-life balance and enable workers to devote more time to their family, rest more and achieve more farming hours.

What metrics Kaduna would use to measure productivity or how this would be done is not mentioned. Nor is it clear beyond the rhetoric of the claim how a balance could be reached between the time spent as free and at work. This looks like a subjective issue to be decided in terms of individual preferences. But it does sound good at least that Mr. El-Rufai has good thoughts for workers in his state.

The issue of farming in a state where many parts are under the invasion of terrorists and so-called bandits that break into homes to abduct people in broad day light is overly optimistic. And finally, many might wonder what sense there is in giving more idle hours or holidays to a people (Nigerians) that already have several days set aside as public holidays.

The concern should be about how to make people better and more effective users of their time. What is the purpose of more free days in Kaduna where Fridays are more less work free days like in other parts of the North? Which prompts one to ask: Is there any chance the change in Kaduna is politically-motivated for religious reasons rather than a so-called work-life balance?

Is this a way to make Friday officially work-free for Muslims like Sunday is seen to be for Christians? Dubai which Kaduna contentiously claims is toeing its footsteps is changing, effective January 2022, to a four and half days-work week, Monday to mid-Friday, like it was in Kaduna (until a fortnight ago) and other parts of Europe and America.

This was primarily to increase productivity and business hours. But Kaduna is going in another direction.Nothing, perhaps, should matter here outside the wish of the people of Kaduna State. But what does this change mean for other parts of the country that are clamouring for the right to make similar structural/political choices too?

Vanguard News Nigeria