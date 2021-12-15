.

-Says he’s dynamic

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has described as devastating, the death of Hon Lirwanu Aminu Gadagau, a member representing Giwa West in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by his SA Media and Publicity, Hon Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, dated on Wednesday.

The statement said that the remains of Gadagau were discovered in a morgue on Wednesday, suspected to have been one of those killed by bandits on Monday night along Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

” He died during bandits attack along Zaria highway. This is tragic and painful. We are in deep grief over this sad incident,” Zailani said.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the state, Assembly and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss The Speaker also prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdaus.:

“Our prayers at this time go to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state and Nigeria. We will miss his vibrant contributions,” he said.

The Speaker also commiserated with families of others who were killed during the same attack.

“Our hearts also go out to those kidnapped in the same operation, believing that they would be rescued by security operatives as soon as possible,” he said.

Until his death, Hon. Gadagau was the Chairman House Committee on Local Government.

