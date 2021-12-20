By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, and Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has commiserated with the people of Bajju Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf local government and the Kaduna state government over the death of their Monarch ,A̠gwam Ba̠jju I, His Royal Highness Nuhu Bature Achi ,OON.

This was contained in a statement signed by his S.A Media and Publicity, Hon .Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani made available to journalists in Kaduna.

The Speaker described the death of Nuhu Bature Agwam Bajju I as not just a great loss to the Chiefdom but to the state and country at large

According to him, “He always supported and prayed for us. He governed the people well and ensured peace, harmony and progress for his people. He is no longer with us but he stood for truth, fairness, peace and progress.”

Extending condolences to the people of Zangon Kataf on behalf of Kaduna House of Assembly, Zailani added, “he has served and was a good example and will be remembered for his good works and legacy.”

Late Bature became the first monarch of the Bajju Chiefdom after its creation in 1995.

