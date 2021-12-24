Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2023 Governorship election in Kaduna State, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the state have started re-grouping and perfecting strategies to ensure that the party forms government in 2023 and return to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the official seat of power in the state.

Already, there were efforts to reconcile two PDP juggernauts in the state who are in court to sort out a case of alleged defamation, even though the Defendant in the case was reported to have moved to the APC over alleged, non consideration of his demands when he was asked to drop his Governorship ambition in favour of the Plaintiff in the said court case.

Recently, a former PDP governor in the state and traditional title holder in Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, broke a long silence during a media interview where he alleged that Kaduna people were not well treated in the last 5 to 6 years of the APC government in the state, concluding that he may return as governor of the state in 2023 to, presumably, do better and make the people happier.

However, remarks after that Ramalan ‘s interview, indicated that the Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai administration, is enjoying a lot of goodwill and support from across the state, as the people continued to chide Ramalan for allegedly, being irrational in his thought ” since Kaduna in recent years, has not witnessed the kind of growth and development it is now having under the El-Rufai government. “

Besides, a chieftain of the PDP in the state and former aide to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, had said in an interview, that the PDP in Kaduna was divided into factions, with the dominant faction under the control of a former Senator and National Party chairman, allegedly muzzling internal opposition and dissent.

The chieftain, Alhaji Umar Sani D’cat, was of the view that the unfavourable political contest for supremacy between the 3 alleged camps in Kaduna PDP may be the albatross affecting the party’s chances to success unless if the needful is done.

This position, as unpopular as it might be on the part of concerned PDP stalwarts in the state, has since been dismissed and branded as figment of imagination of the author.

For the ruling APC in the state, there was no going back as, according to pundits, the El-Rufai government has since developed a thick skin to withstand local intrigues and political blackmail so as not to be distracted from turning the “hitherto neglected defunct capital of the Northern region”, into a mega city with all the infrastructure and paraphernalia of the modern age.

Last week, the El-Rufai administration announced that it would soon wound up the ongoing projects, but would earmark a whopping N4 billion for a Social Intervention Project to uplift the living standard of citizens in the state living an average life, and the poor.

Critics have reasoned that, although it’s natural to deprive the El-Rufai administration of some negligible points in the scorecard, the Governor has every reason to take pride in what he has been able to accomplish in the state, so far.

With the power of incumbency, coupled with the wide spread leak of the ruling party’s permutation of alleged plan to field two young but energetic commissioners in the El-Rufai cabinet as candidates of the APC in 2023, one a developmental economist who held forte in the state ‘s Bugdet and Planning Commission, and the other in charge of Security and internal affairs in the state, many are of the believe that chasing the party out of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House come 2023, would a herculean task.

2023, it has been politically predicted, would be for the youth and the women population. Clearly, other parties including the PDP in Kaduna State, are still hobnobbing with the idea of recycling the old in leadership position. It will definitely, be an interesting polical contest in 2023.

