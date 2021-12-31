– Revives LG legislative system

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Counci, Mukhtar Baloni has revived the local government legislative system and presented N4.7bn 2022 budget to the council legislators for approval.

The Chairman presented the budget before the local government legislative assembly which was presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Umar Ilyasu.

He said the revival of the legislative system was to ensure transparency and inclusiveness in the administration of the Local Government.

“The state legislative arm had in its wisdom made law for the practice of legislative arm at the local government level and Kaduna North local government under my leadership has resolved to implement the law to engender inclusive participation in government at grassroots level,” he said.

While presenting the budget, the Local Government Chairman said, the N4.7 billion budget was prepared with input of demands from various wards under the local government.

According to him,the budget is going to be funded with local government allocation from the Federal Government, as well as the iInternally Generated Revenue of the Council saying that, the Council was projecting IGR of N1.4 billion in 2022.

He said, health, education and security will get the lion share of the budget presented before the council assembly, while priority would also be given to women and youth empowerment in the 2022 fiscal year.

While receiving the budget, the Speaker, Umar Ilyasu said, the local government legislators will look into the budget and ensure its speedy passage.

He said they are working harmoniously with the Local Government Executive Arm to ensure delivery of good governance to the people of Kaduna North.