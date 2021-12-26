…Say they can do more with support

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Hunters in Kaduna state have ambushed a kidnappers den in the Udawa-Birnin Gwari forests and rescued nine persons earlier kidnapped in a convoy.

The hunters, journalists were told, caught a bandit who tried running away. They were interrogating him to retrieve useful information before taking him to the police, a local said.

Reaction on the development from the authorities, is still being awaited. According to the local, Malam Umaru, “the hunters laid an ambush for the bandits days after they attacked a convoy of travellers along the highway.”

“The 9 victims rescued are from Udawa village. It was a successful operation carried out by our hunters because they succeeded in rescuing 9 of our people from the bandits and also caught one bandit alive. They are interrogating him before handing him over to security agencies.”

“The hunters engaged the bandits which forced the bandits to abandon the victims at their camp. The whole community was happy with their success. If the hunters are supported with vehicles, they would tackle banditry in the community and surrounding villages.”

“We commend security agencies for carrying out an operation in the forest, earlier ;” he said.

