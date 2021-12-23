..As El- Rufa’i signs N278.58B 2022 budget

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Kaduna State, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Abdullahi has said that N184.53 B has been allocated to capital expenditure and N94.05 B to recurrent, on a ratio of 66:37,in the state budget for 2022.

The Commissioner who spoke at a round table with some journalists in Kaduna, explained that the N89.67B for the Social Subsector , has 49% of the capital budget which is the largest sectoral allocation.

“Capital allocations in the social sub-sector are Education (N41.66B), Health (N28.63B) and Social Development (N19.37B). Capital budget allocation for public works and infrastructure is N28.94B and N8.79B for housing and urban development,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, Kaduna state government is targeting N150B annual generated revenue, even as the current internally generated revenue of N50B Kaduna can still pay the salaries of its workers without federal allocation.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the state’s 2022 Budget, assuring residents of the state that the N278.58B budget will be faithfully implemented to advance public welfare and develop human capital and infrastructure.

The signing ceremony, held in the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday was attended by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani and principal officers of the legislature, commissioners and other aides of the governor.

Speaking at the event, the governor stated he is very pleased that for the seventh consecutive year, Kaduna State is signing its appropriation bill into law well ahead of the first day of January.

He explained that this alignment of the fiscal year and the calendar year, which has ensured that budget implementation can commence by 1st January of each year.

He attributed this consistent trend to the active collaboration between the House of Assembly and the executive for the benefit of the people of Kaduna State .

Malam El-Rufai described the budget as the budget of the people, a budget of sustainable growth. He commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly for its thorough work on the draft budget estimates, disclosing that the House of Assembly increased the budget size from the N233bn proposed by the executive to N278.58bn to accommodate more project requests.

He expressed his personal gratitude to the Speaker and the entire membership of the House of Assembly across party lines for the very cooperative and collaborative manner they have worked with the executive in the last six and a half years.

Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Yusuf Zailani said that the legislature is fully aligned with the focus of the state government on human capital development and infrastructure.