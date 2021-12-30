.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State governorship candidate in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Isa Kudan Ashiru, has said although he won the 2019 governorship election but was rigged out, in the 2023 contest he would leave nothing to chance and follow due processes proactively to succeed.

He reiterated that he is in politics to serve humanity and provide the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

The politician said at an interactive session with journalists in Kaduna, that his aspiration to govern Kaduna State on the PDP platform is still intact.

“I intend to pursue it until success is achieved,” he said.

Recall that Ashiru served in Kaduna State House of Assembly for two terms from where he proceeded to the House of Representatives where he also served another two terms.

He had contested against Governor Nasir El-Rufai on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and lost at the primaries before returning to the PDP prior to the 2019 general elections.

He became the candidate of the PDP but was defeated by El-Rufai.

He however maintained that he won the election but was rigged out, and promised that in the next contest, he would leave nothing to chance and follow due processes proactively to succeed in 2023.

“It has been very interesting. In politics when you lose the first time, it is not a loss. This game is not about me but about my people. I have a vision which I believe if given the opportunity, I will transform the lives of my people for the better. So, I am not in politics to serve myself but to serve my people. Things have changed. I feel I have something better to offer to improve the economic and social condition of our people that is why I am going to run again.”

” My desire is to ensure that all parts of the state feel the impact of governance and to provide the needed security in the state and run an all-inclusive government with the fear of God,” he said.

