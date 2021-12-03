By Arogbonlo Israel

Reactions continue to trail the death of Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lagos, who died from injuries he allegedly sustained from a beating by his fellow students, who wanted him to join their secret cult group.

Vanguard earlier reports the management of Dowen College had claimed the report of bullying is “social media tales”.

However, some Nigerian big stars have taken to social media to condemn the alleged bullying while calling on all concerned authorities to investigate the matter without fear or favour.

Below are some of their reactions as gathered by Vanguard;

@AdesuaEtomiW: Quick question. Is Dowen College still not going to give Sylvester’s family a real explanation about what happened to their son? Face with symbols over mouth. I don’t want to hear any football story. Do they really think this is going to go away? Somebody’s child. #Justiceforsylvester.”

@real_mercyeke: “I’m still in shock after watching that awful video. No child has to ever go through that type of excruciating pain in the hands of anybody. The authorities of that school should get on their feet and bring those evil children to justice!!! #Justiceforsylvester.”

@TONTOLET: “Dear Dowen College I have been informed, I am coming. I am gathering facts about this story. Dont run, our kids can’t go to school to be learned and end up dying. That’s not why we trust schools. #Justiceforsylvester.”

@mrmacaronii: “I deeply sympathise with the family of Sylvester Oromoni. I Just saw the video that was recorded before he died. He couldn’t move, mouth swollen, teeth bleeding. Football injuries don’t cause that much pain!!! Dowen college, there are a lot of questions begging to be answered.”

@AishaYesufu: “You underestimate the selfishness and self “centredness” of Nigerians! They believe Insha Allah it will not happen to them and they are covered by the blood of Jesus. They will do thanksgiving and move on. How many school children have died so far in school this year yet nothing!”

