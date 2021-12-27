By Nwafor Sunday

The Imo state 2019 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu has regained freedom, hours after arrest in Imo state.

Nwosu was arrested yesterday at St Peter’s Anglican Church by security operatives. Reacting to his freedom, Chikezie Nwadike, his spokesperson in a statement said that Nwosu was never invited by anyone before his arrest yesterday.

Read the full statement below: “This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA, has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out.

“Recall the ugly incident that took place yesterday, 26th December 2021, at St Peter’s Anglican Church as security operatives swooped him inside the church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shootings and harassment of the congregation.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there. While we await a Police report on the reasons for the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a perfect gentleman who has a great deal of respect for constituted authorities and has never for once caught up in civil disobedience. There was never an invitation and if anyone says otherwise, let the person come forth with evidence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria