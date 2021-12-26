By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army(NA) in conjunction with other security agencies have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, a notorious leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network(ESN) in Nkanu East Local Government Area.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said, the “IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN elements located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Saturday 25 December 2021.

“During the clearance operation, troops engaged the dissidents in a fire fight compelling them to take to their heels, leading to the arrest of their leader.

“Troops recovered various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 rounds of 7. 62 mm Special, one handset amongst others.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their Area of Responsibility.”

