By Nwafor Sunday

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, Wednesday announced his recovery from the dreaded virus, Covid-19.

On the 25th of December, the news of top presidential aides who contracted Covid-19, spanned the media. An Online media listed their names as follows: the permanent secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar; the President’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo; his chief security officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa, and his senior special assistant (media and publicity), Garba Shehu.

Similarly, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was mentioned as those who have likely contracted the virus. However, in a riposte the minster denied the report, noting that he does not have COVID-19, nor in isolation, receiving treatment anywhere.

According to him: “For the record, the Minister does not have COVID-19, hence he is neither in isolation nor receiving treatment anywhere.

“That report, which was first published by an online newspaper and then latched on to by some mainstream lapdog media, once again highlights the uphill task we face in our campaign to stamp out fake news and misinformation.”

On Shehu’s recovery, the Senior Special Assistant to Mr President via his facebook page opined: “I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me.

“May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon”.

