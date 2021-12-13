By James Ogunnaike

The Oniwasinmi of Wasinmi, in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, HRM Oba Babatunde Emmanuel Osuntogun is dead.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Council of Chiefs, Chief Asimuyi Lawal said the royal father joined his ancestors in the early hours of today (Monday).

The statement reads; “the entire Traditional Chiefs of Wasinmi Community in Ewekoro Local Government has officially announced the demise of Our Royal Father, HRM Oba Babatunde Emmanuel Osuntogun, Oniwasinmi of Wasinmi land, who joined his ancestor on Monday 13th of December 2021”.

“Oba Osuntogun was the first traditional ruler in Wasinmi land”.

“He was installed as 7th Baale of Wasinmi in 2003 and later became 1st Coronet Oba in 2004 and he was a part II Oba in Ogun State”.

The late Oniwasinmi was survived by wives and children’s

Meanwhile, he added that the stay at home will be observed in the town for seven days between Monday 13th of December 2021 to Sunday 19th of December 2021 from 10pm till 4am in the town.

Also, there will be no market activities on Thursday, 16th of December 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria