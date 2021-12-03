Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia (NYSE: JMIA), has been named Best Logistics Partner by Unilever Nigeria. The award recognises Jumia’s efforts as a Unilever partner to develop and execute a last-mile logistics strategy to improve turnaround time for consumers in a wide geographical area in northern Nigeria.

“We appreciate our strategic partnership with Jumia Nigeria and it is a great pleasure to present this prestigious award in recognition of top tier services in northern Nigeria. We are impressed with Jumia’s high quality of work in the context of an extremely challenging logistics environment in Africa. We look forward to continued innovation in this area,” said Logistics Manager, Supply Chain Operations, Unilever Nigeria, Jeremiah Aloko.

To help other businesses overcome the significant logistical challenges in Africa, Jumia opened up its logistics services to third parties in 2020 offering them a modular range of logistics and fulfillment solutions that can be tailored to their specific needs.

“Our logistics platform is supported by three strategic pillars that help us achieve network scale, delivery speed, and seamless customer experience. These include a proprietary technology marketplace that powers the entire network, substantial physical infrastructure alongside an expert network of our local partners,” said Jumia Nigeria CEO Massimiliano Spalazzi.

“This award recognizes Jumia’s sustained efforts in the area of logistics over the past 9 years that allowed us to build a compelling logistics platform in our markets and we continue to innovate in this field to bring even more convenience, speed, and value to our ecosystem participants.”

Jumia’s logistics network includes more than 300 logistics partners, over 20 warehouses (north of 110,000 sqm), and more than 1,600 pick-up stations, located across 11 countries, including in remote areas. In 2020, Jumia processed over 28 million packages, more than 22% of them were delivered in rural areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria