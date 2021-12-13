In support of United Nations Safety Standards, Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, today announced plans to provide more than 7,000 motorcycle helmets to its Delivery Associates (riders) as part of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme.

This initiative aims to provide high-quality helmets meeting United Nations Regulation ECE 22.05 in territories where accessibility and affordability can be difficult. The design concept has been conceived by helmet manufacturers with the goal of creating the lowest-priced helmets on the market while also meeting the UN safety standards, as certified by independent experts.

The helmets, which are suitable for hot and humid climates, will be distributed to drivers free of charge in support of Jumia’s mission to enhance the well-being of its workers and partners and to continually seek innovative ways to improve the workplace ecosystem.

The programme will first be rolled out in Nigeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, and Morocco with additional countries to follow in the upcoming months. 2000 pieces of the helmets, which are UN ECE 22.05 certified, have been assigned for distribution to Jumia delivery agents across Nigeria.

Jumia’s safe helmet programme is part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and is intended to help reduce the number of global motorcycle-related fatalities. Indeed, research shows that safe helmet wearing is one of the most effective road safety interventions, reducing the number of head injuries among moped riders and motorcyclists by around 44%.

“Our Delivery Associates are significant stakeholders in our ecosystem. Wearing UN Certified safe helmets is essential in protecting these important heroes from the hazards that are associated with their jobs,” said Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, co-CEOs of Jumia.

“We are delighted, therefore, to work with the FIA to provide compliant, high-quality and safe helmets to our riders. It is our hope that this measure will also have a positive impact on the peace of mind both for the riders and their families.”

“Wearing a helmet is a key issue in road safety. I am happy to welcome Jumia as a new partner of our Safe and Affordable Helmet Programme. Jumia is passionate about the safety of its delivery agents and this aligns with our constant fight for safer roads across the globe. I hope that this partnership with Jumia will contribute to the mass adoption of safe helmets that meet UN safety Standards in Africa,” said FIA President Jean Todt.