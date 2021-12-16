Dr. Charles Mekwunye

By Henry Ojelu

Newly appointed Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Dr. Charles Mekwunye has commended members of the Bar and Bench for consistently insisting on the rule of law saying that Nigeria’s democracy has been sustained by the resilience of the Judiciary.

Mekwunye stated this in Lagos at the weekend at a reception held at The Continental Hotel by senior members of the Bar and Bench, family, and friends to celebrate his award of SAN.

READ ALSO $119m Power Plant dispute: Court adjourns case till Jan 11

Speaking to journalists at the event, Mekwunye who is the Chairman of, Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Public Interest Litigation Committee, applauded the Judiciary for living up to its constitutional responsibilities, being the voice of the masses, and holding the government to account.

He noted that the judiciary has done very well in carrying out its responsibility but added that serious punitive measures should be taken against the few bad judges giving the institution a bad name.

According to Mekwunye; “Judiciary has lived up to its responsibility of being a voice and hope for the masses. Everyone in this country knows that it has tried within it’s inherent powers to hold the executive and legislature accountable, and to comply with constitutional provisions.

“So I’ll give them very high marks. The people that make up our judiciary are Nigerians. They did not fall from heaven. We hear about stories of corruption but you see in a body like that, there would be one or two bad eggs. I can tell you that most of the judges are committed and are doing a great job. We have a few that are bad and our duty is to fish them out and get them out and get them punished.

“The problem is that most often when judicial officers misbehave, the NJC only removes them and does not punish them. They should be a proper punishment for the bad judges. It is not enough to remove them; there should be a proper punishment that would discourage others. On the whole, the judiciary has done very well.”

Mekwunye expressed concerns over the declining standard of legal education but commended the NBA for addressing the problem through its continuing legal education program.

He said: “There’s no doubt that the standard of education in the country has fallen in all respect and that has also affected the legal education. The rigorous things we did in those days we studied law cannot be found in the curriculum of schools now. What you find in the law schools are products of the universities. So what the NBA has done is that there is a process of continuing education and some of those who are lucky to get into good law chambers have the opportunities of getting mentored and using the facilities to better themselves.

“A good lawyer is not someone that knows the law on his head but one who knows where to find the law. I believe that when the younger ones get determined to work hard and get to find out what the law is for them and carve a niche for themselves, they will improve.”

As part of measures to tackle the declining standard of legal education, Mekwunye suggested the idea of making the study of law as a second degree should be taken seriously.

He said; I have no doubt that making law a second degree will do a lot of good in the legal profession. With the quality of law graduates becoming very worrisome every day, I strongly support making it a second degree. It takes maturity to be a good lawyer. I graduated quite early but I think I am much more of a better lawyer today because I understand how the law relates to society and you can use the law to solve problems in society and business. So maturity brings about that.”

Dr. Mekwunye was called to bar in 1985 with First Class Honours carting away 5 of the available 10 prizes including Dr. Elias’ Prize for Best Overall Performance (1st Prize) and Graham Douglas Prize for Best Graduating Student in Commercial Law.