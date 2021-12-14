By Gabriel Olawale

Africa’s largest disposable syringe manufacturer, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing, JSM, company has been awarded Import Substitution Champion of the Year at the just concluded Nigerian Business Leadership Awards event organized by Business Day Newspaper.

The recognition which took place at Oriental Hotel in Lagos was as a result of the company’s commitment towards providing high-quality and international-standard ‘Made in Nigeria’ products to customers.

Speaking on the honor, Managing Director of JSM, Mr. Akin Oyediran said that the award will serve as a motivation to the entire staff and management of JSM that someone somewhere is taking note of the good work they are doing.

“I would like to express our gratitude to the event’s organizers for this award. Individual commitment to a group effort is what makes a company work. Hence, I would like to thank our valued personnel at JSM for their devotion and hard work to the company.”

Oyediran pledged that Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing will continue providing high-quality and international-standard products to customers, “Our syringes are manufactured from the best, most reliable, and safest materials available to ensure the highest level of satisfaction for our stakeholders.”

He rated its products as the best currently in the marketplace in Nigeria and Africa, adding that they don’t only thrive but are also proud of the standard of their products, which is the reason they are the market leaders.

“Jubilee Syringe’s distribution network is across Africa. We ensure best practices in our manufacturing processes.”