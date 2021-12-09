…Laud Ugwuanyi’s giant strides in the state

…Reiterate total commitment to Gov’s administration

The Enugu state Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has received a resounding vote of confidence for his good governance, uncommon leadership, widespread democratic dividends and entrenched peace in the state by the people of Nkerefi.

In a communique issued at the end of a critical stakeholders, wards executives and local government party executives’ meeting held on Wednesday, 8 December, 2021, in Enugu, made up of the four autonomous communities in Nkerefi described the Governor as a blessing and Godsent to the people of Enugu state and the progressive people of Nkerefi clan.

According to the communique made available to newsmen, today, at Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done for the people of Nkerefi what nobody had previously done, and they would always be grateful to him, support his programmes for the state and continue to follow him.

“Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has given the people of Nkerefi every reason to thank God. The administration which came to power in 2015 has opened up Nkerefi and liberated it from political darkness to political inclusiveness. For the first time, the people of Nkerefi had their voices heard in Enugu state.

“We want to restate where we belong; we are for the government of Ugwuanyi. We will stand by him, and we will stand with him. He is the leader of the state and our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and by that virtue, he is our leader.

“It is pertinent to state in an unambiguous term that the people of Nkerefi are unassailably PDP by political orientation with one leadership. Chief Augustine Nnamani is the known PDP state Chairman, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is the leader of our great party both in the state and in the entire South East region. We condemn in its entirety any evil, devious and mischievous form circulating by desperate politicians in the state. Ndi Nkerefi are not privy to it and we reject it without reservation. We call on our people and the good people of Enugu state to set the form ablaze as it did not emanate from the leadership of the party,” the communique reads in party.

Meanwhile, the former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, and present Chairman, Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB), Dr. GOC Ajah who convened the stakeholders’ meeting, in a chat with select journalists, said that the meeting became imperative to reiterate their unswerving commitment to the Governor Ugwuanyi-led administration and to assure him of their unquestionable support and loyalty.

According to him, Nkerefi people would never condone anti-party activities as their loyalty to the leadership of the PDP remained positive. He further called for unity, love and understanding among the major stakeholders for the progress and development of the state, adding that all forms within the reach of the people be gathered and set ablaze as the leadership of the state did not recognize whatever form in circulation.

In the same vein, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe stated that Nkerefi people have enjoined special preference from the Ugwuanyi’s administration especially in agro-allied sector. Mike who hailed the Governor’s resolve to bring a new lease of life and change the face of Nkerefi also assured the people that the Governor would continue to work round the clock to sustain his giant stride in the state.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy Chairman of Nkanu East local government area, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbonna while recalling the many benefits enjoyed by the people of the local government, and the people of Nkerefi in particular, stated that the Ugwuanyi’s administration brought the people of the town to limelight. “Ndi Nkerefi have seen the dividends of democracy in recent times under our peace-loving Governor. We have our road tarred. We have our sons and daughters appointed SSG, SPA, Chairman of Board, Special Assistant, Deputy Chairman of a local government, and so on,” she added.

In their parts, both Hon. Monday Diamond and Hon. Sylvester Okoro have called on the people of Nkerefi and Enugu state at large to continue to show support for the Ugwuanyi’s government in his determination to consolidate on his good governance. The duo also commended Dr. Ajah as the leader of the party in Nkerefi for his good leadership style even as he carries everybody along in all he does. This came on the heel of the stakeholders reiterating their confidence in his unifying capacity and effort at building a strong and virile structure in the communities.

Diamond, who dispelled the forms in circulation as handiwork of evil and desperate politicians who were bent at thwarting the peace that the state has been enjoying for the past years added that the people of Nkerefi would support any candidate and direction the leadership of the party dimmed fit for the job.