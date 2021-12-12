Joy Unlimited: We're giving 10 more cars this December - Glo

Leading telecommunications operator, Globacom, has announced that it will be gifting out 10 more brand new cars before the end of the year as part of its ongoing Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion.

The announcement was contained in a statement released to the media in which the company disclosed that the cars would be given out at prize presentation events in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Warri, Onitsha and Uyo.

Globacom has already conducted four prize-presentation ceremonies in Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan and Port Harcourt with the winners going home with amazing prizes. The first car winner also received his car at the Port Harcourt event last Thursday. Equally, hundreds of Glo subscribers are also set to receive television sets, refrigerators and generators at the upcoming events, the company added.

“With the 10 brand new cars we will be rolling out over the next two weeks, we are again changing the paradigm by offering more value to our esteemed customers and ensuring unlimited joy in many more homes during and beyond the yuletide season”, the telecoms giant said.

Globam concluded the statement highlighting, “There are also over 5,000 freebies to be won on a daily basis. All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special 4x, 5x, etc are applicable. The more the recharges made, the more entries a subscriber gets, and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes”.

To participate in the Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo and stand a chance to win one of the brand new cars or any of the other prizes, all new or existing Glo subscribers need to do is to dial *611#, recharge N500 in a week (Monday to Sunday) and qualify for the weekly draws. Also a total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month qualifies the customer for the monthly draws to win any of the Car prizes.