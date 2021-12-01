Nigerian journalist and respected PR head, Adedayo Showemimo has revealed the young entertainment consultants and brain behind the first ever stadium concert to be headlined by Wizkid in Warri this Christmas.

In a social media post, the respected journalist who also doubles as a director at TLM Operations; a PR firm wrote, ‘I’ve known this pair for over a decade and its impressive to see their growth, depth and quality in the entertainment industry. Kaycee Oguejiofor and Sarumi Ademiluyi are the producers of the Wizkid ‘Pinaza Music Festival’ in Warri. This is definitely a big deal and huge accomplishment for them as this will be the first time Wizkid will perform at a stadium in Warri and in Nigeria as a whole’.

Selling out the 40,000 seater capacity venue of the Warri township for the Wizkid concert on December 18th is not their only event this yuletide season. Kaycee Oguejiofor and Sarumi Ademiluyi are also producing the Bayelsa Mega Jam to be headlined by Davido on December 21st.

The duo who have cut their teeth as respected entertainment consultants over the last decade also have their expertise called upon for Obesere live in concert on january 2nd, 2022 at the Civic Center in Lagos.