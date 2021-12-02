.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has said that the smooth Executive/Legislature working relationship that Nigeria’s former Senate President, Senator Joseph Wayas practicalities during the Second Republic waa still being implemented to enhance good governance today.

In a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga to express his shock and sadness over the transition of the former Presiding Officer in the Red Chamber from 1979 to 1983, Senator Omo-Agege also paid glowing tributes to the late politician for being consistently sensitive to issues of peace, progress and the sustenance of national unity.

The Deputy President of the Senate said, “As Senate President, Senator Wayas went to great lengths to ensure that, in the interest of their political party as well as the entire nation, both the Executive and Legislature were on the same page on critical issues before such was brought up at the Senate.

“He was also known for peaceful, patriotic compromise and a lifetime commitment towards working with Nigerians from other parts of the Federation.

“He was an experienced private sector figure who distinguished himself in the public sector, utilising knowledge and experiences gathered abroad to enhance governance in Nigeria.

“As Commissioner for Transport in the old South Eastern state, as a Federal official and as a member of Nigeria’s Constituent Assembly in 1977 – 1979, he consistently worked with others towards resolving critical challenges that impact the lives of citizens.

“Indeed, as we mourn this strong believer in the principles of true Federalism as a mechanism for advancing Nigeria’s democratic growth and development. We must pause to thank God Almighty for his productive life, pray for the eternal repose of his soul and beseech God Almighty to bless the family that he left behind with His enduring grace and mercies.”