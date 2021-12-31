…Rescues 12 passengers, recovered hijacked goods worth N50m

…Driver, bus conductor, passengers rescued inside forest

By Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than 12 passengers were rescued by the joint patrol of Western Nigeria Security Network WNSN codenamed Amotekun along the Akure/ llesha highway after a gun duel with suspected armed robbers.

Vanguard gathered that the robbers succeeded in carting away the goods after the operation but they were retrieved by the security outfit.

The rescued passengers were travelling in an 18 bus when attacked while the other bus was said to be hauling goods from Lagos to Kaduna state when attacked by gang of armed robbers.

Reports had it that the goods were taken away by the robbers while the driver of the bus and the conductor took to their heels.

Speaking on the incident, the chairman of the WNSN and Ondo state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the robbers escaped after engaging the Amotekun Corps in a gun duel.

“We got information of the operation that passengers travelling from Lagos were being robbed by armed robbers. When we got there, the driver of the J5 bus was no were to be found.

” The robbers abandoned the bus and ran into the forest.

Adeleye said the driver of the bus and his conductor were rescued inside the forest.

“We had to start combing the bush after rescuing the other members of the bus. We checked till the following day when after awhile he was found 5 miles away from the location of the robbery attack.

“At the end of the day, we were able to retrieve the hijacked goods.

“On our way back, we found another set of people in an 18-seater bus and also rescued them from another set of armed robbers.

“We have contacted the owner of the goods and in no time, his goods would be sent back to him in Kano state.

According to him, the Amotekun operatives were attracted to the scene by sporadic gunshots fired by the robbers into the air.

“This is part of Phase 7 of Operation Cleanup and to a word of assurance that anytime, any day, that the New year festivity would be criminal free.

“I would want to generally remind you that this operation is specifically for the yuletide season after which we will go back to the round table with all the security agencies in the state to fashion out new strategy to combat crime.

“Then we will see how we could be better because the exercise has actually exposed the kind of criminal activities that transpires by the day.

“That is why I have no choice now, than to sustain the ongoing 24 hours patrol on the road and also within the town.

He added that ” You will find out that virtually every junction is being manned by Amotekun personnel, NSCDC officials and the police.

