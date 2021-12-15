Applications are invited from interested and qualified candidates to apply for Job Vacancy at Vanguard Media Limited.
Position: Info-Tech Support Staff
Job Specification:
.Full Time
.Minimum Qualification: ND/Diploma From a Reputable Computer Institutions
.Minimum of two years experience
.Location : Asaba, Delta State
Job Description:
Hardware Repairs and maintenance, Hardware and software installation, basic Network and server troubleshooting & management.
Preference will be given to canditates Living within Asaba,Onitsha and environs.
Applications should be addressed to :
The Business Manager,
Vanguard Media Limited,
9 Vanguard Avenue,
Opposite International Airport, Asaba
Delta State.
Interested candidates should submit their application at vanguard office,
9, Vanguard Avenue,
Opposite International Airport, Asaba
Delta State.
Or
By email to [email protected]