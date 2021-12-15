Applications are invited from interested and qualified candidates to apply for Job Vacancy at Vanguard Media Limited.

Position: Info-Tech Support Staff

Job Specification:

.Full Time

.Minimum Qualification: ND/Diploma From a Reputable Computer Institutions

.Minimum of two years experience

.Location : Asaba, Delta State

Job Description:

Hardware Repairs and maintenance, Hardware and software installation, basic Network and server troubleshooting & management.

Preference will be given to canditates Living within Asaba,Onitsha and environs.

Applications should be addressed to :

The Business Manager,

Vanguard Media Limited,

9 Vanguard Avenue,

Opposite International Airport, Asaba

Delta State.

Interested candidates should submit their application at vanguard office,

9, Vanguard Avenue,

Opposite International Airport, Asaba

Delta State.

Or

By email to [email protected]