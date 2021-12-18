By Benjamin Njoku

Afropop singer, Ajibade Olajoku better known as Jibade is poised to give music lovers and friends a treat tomorrow, as he holds a listening session for his latest EP, “ A journey So Far.”

Tagged “An Evening with Jibade EP Listening session” , the event is scheduled to hold at Ceaser Lounge, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will have in attendance some selected celebrities and media who will listen first hand to the 13 tracks of Jibade’s EP.

Some of the songs in the EP include, Ologbo Dudu, Ekaite, Forget about Love, Loosing my Mind, Gberaga, My Super Story, Afro Peaches, My Super Story, Slow Mo, FF8, Ngolo, Don’t tell me, Shake for Me among others.

Jibade who hails from Lagos began his music career years back in the United States, where he was born. His first single dropped in 2018, and since then, he has not stopped dropping songs after songs. In 2020, he released his much hyped “Forget About Love” visuals, an aesthetically ambitious video which was a follow up to his 2019 hit track, which helped put him in the spotlight.