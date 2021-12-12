Jeugmark, an online marketplace for vendors and buyers of handicrafts and artworks has launched in Nigeria.

The marketplace is already flooded with creative products from various sellers across the country.

Artworks listed span different art media including Bamboo Collage, Oil Canvas Painting, among others.

Displayed for sale handicrafts by sellers include tie & dye (Adire), hand beads, waist beads, Ankara bags, among others.

Speaking on the official launch of the site www.jeugmark.com, the founder and CEO of Trivalence Olanrewaju Technologies Limited, Rasheed Sobowale, said; “We aimed to create a platform solely for promoting creativity and here we are with Jeugmark”.

Disclosing the inspiration behind the marketplace, Sobowale said; “Looking around, you see a lot of hardworking Nigerians who are self-employed and into the making of handicrafts such as school bags, beads and Adire, but there is no online market to sell them.

“Yes, there are established marketplace with international reputations in Nigeria but none of these platforms factors into their design, the modus operandi of handicraft makers.

“We decided to create a place for these artists and craft makers which will enable them to reach more potential customers irrespective of location with ease.

“Likewise, lovers of creative works can easily visit Jeugmark and scroll to find a perfect handmade gift for their loved ones or themselves ― we have them all in one place”.

Encouraging Nigerians to patronise Jeugmark sellers, he noted that having a handicraft item “in your collection can make you stand out” and “showcase your Nigerian-Africanity”.

