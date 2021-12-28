By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has said all candidates, clients and other members of the public below the age of 18 years are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to its facilities.

It explained in a statement, Wednesday,that,”This category of persons are not covered by the NCDC Vaccination Policy.”

But in the statement by its Head of Media and Protocol,Dr Fabian Benjamin, JAMB, however,said:”Meanwhile, in view of likely abuse by individuals, the Board would also require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities.”

“You will recall that the Board had announced a policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of its facilities nationwide but discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the Board’s facilities.

“It is to be noted that the policy, as announced by the Board, is in tandem with the NCDC policy of no vaccination, no access to public places as well as ensuring that only persons eligible for vaccination are vaccinated and issued the card.

“This directive is to protect the public as well as the staff of the Board from the ravaging virus and would want all and sundry to play their own part in this battle of ensuring that we have a healthy and productive population,”the statement read.