Aregbesola

—As FG puts in place measures to make Correctional Centres impregnable

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Wednesday, said he will not resign from office despite the incessant attacks on the nation’s custodial facilities which have unleashed thousands of criminals on society.

The Minister also said that the Federal Government has put in place measures to make the Correctional Centers impregnable.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the presidential villa, Abuja, Ogbeni Aregbesola said that the attacks did not take place successfully for lack of preparation.

According to him, there are many factors responsible for the attacks including the security situation in the country, assuring that the federal government is doing all that is necessary to make the facilities impregnable.

He said that a number of prison officials died defending the custodial centers, which he said was the highest form of honor for the country.

He explained: “Imo was in April this year. Kabba was in September. Abologo was in October and Jos was in November. Those captured the attacks.

“As painful as those attacks were, very painful, nobody will really want the end of justice to be so vulnerable.

“The custodial facilities are the final end of justice administration.”

“So, morally, the state owes itself the responsibility of safe custody that must not be violated

“On that account alone, we must appreciate the enormity of any successful attack on custodial facilities, and I so do.

“But I want us to put this thing in the context of our security situation.

“When your best does not suffice, it’s no longer a question of your inability to make preparation or failure for preparation or preparedness.

“It’s just that at that instance, you just couldn’t hold the defence and several factors are responsible.

“What I can assure Nigerians is this. Yes, as contextual as these attacks and the successes such criminals are having, we are upping our game and we will not allow it to continue. We will prevent any such opportunistic attack and even make it impossible. And that is what the state must do.

“We are working with all arms of government particularly the security to make our custodial facilities impregnable.

“We will not rest until that is achieved. That’s the assurance I shall give Nigerians.

“As to whether it calls for my resignation, I still don’t see any need for that because it’s not for lack of preparedness that the attacks were successful. No.”

He affirmed that the death of prison officials during the attacks is a testimony to the efforts put in to prevent them.

